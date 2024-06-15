Laureano will start in right field and bat ninth in Saturday's game versus the Rays.

Atlanta will deploy Adam Duvall, Jarred Kelenic and Laureano as its starting outfield in this one and it could be the regular setup for them for a while with Michael Harris (hamstring) joining Ronald Acuna (knee) on the injured list. Laureano had a lowly .494 OPS in 31 games with the Guardians earlier this season before getting released. He seemed to find his footing at Triple-A Gwinnett with a 1.028 OPS and three homers in 14 contests.