Laureano (oblique) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Laureano hasn't played since Atlanta's June 26 doubleheader with the Cardinals due to a sore oblique, but the club has thus far resisted placing him on the 10-day injured list and has essentially played a man down for a week and a half. Adam Duvall will once again pick up a start in right field while Laureano sits.