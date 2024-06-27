Laureano isn't in Atlanta's lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.
Laureano has slashed .257/.257/.457 with a homer and four RBI in 35 plate appearances since joining Atlanta on June 15. He'll get a breather versus Chad Kuhl and the Sox, allowing Adam Duvall to start in right field and bat eighth.
