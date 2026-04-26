Lopez will be utilized as a reliever going forward while working on some mechanical issues, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's 3.74 ERA through five starts this year looks solid, but his 1.43 WHIP and 20:11 K:BB tell a different story. Atlanta will soon be getting back Spencer Strider (oblique) from the injured list, and Martin Perez will pick up a spot start Tuesday versus Detroit before Strider likely enters the rotation next weekend.