Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Goes three innings in start

Lopez allowed one run on four hits and struck out one without walking a batter over three innings in a no-decision versus San Francisco on Friday.

Lopez threw 35 of 57 pitches for strikes. He's not fully stretched out after spending time in the bullpen for the last two months. He now has a 3.47 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 40:21 K:BB through 46.2 innings over 19 games (six starts) this season. Hurston Waldrep pitched two scoreless innings in relief during Friday's game, but he also walked four batters. The last spot in Atlanta's rotation figures to be in flux at least through the All-Star break. Lopez could ultimately stretch out more, but it wouldn't be surprising if some sort of piggyback arrangement emerges since Waldrep also isn't fully stretched out after returning from elbow surgery he underwent in February. This spot in the rotation comes up again at home versus St. Louis next week.