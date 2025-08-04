Lopez (shoulder) recently resumed playing catch but remains without a timeline to return from the 60-day injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Shortly after making his season debut March 28, Lopez was diagnosed with inflammation in his right shoulder, then underwent arthroscopic surgery April 1. The right-hander was cleared to start throwing again after the All-Star break, but he remains in the early stages of his rehab program and is likely multiple weeks away from reaching the point that of being ready to pitch in minor-league games. Lopez still appears to have a decent shot at returning from the 60-day injured list before the end of the season, but if he doesn't advance to throwing off a mound within the next week or two, he likely won't have enough time to get stretched back out for a starting role and could work out of the bullpen upon being activated.