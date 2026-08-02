Braves' Reynaldo Lopez: Likely to go on IL

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said Saturday that Lopez (knee) will likely go on the 15-day injured list, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Lopez was scratched from his scheduled start against the Nationals on Saturday due to left knee inflammation. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the knee injury, but it's severe enough for Lopez to require a stint on the IL. A minimum stay on the IL would put the right-hander on track to return in mid-August, though his recovery timeline will become more clear once he's undergone more tests. JR Ritchie, who is slated to pitch Sunday against Washington, could get a few turns in the rotation while Lopez is sidelined.