site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-sam-hilliard-absent-from-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Sam Hilliard: Absent from lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hilliard is not in Atlanta's lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.
The left-handed hitting Hilliard is taking a seat against southpaw Braxton Garrett. Kevin Pillar is in center field and Eddie Rosario is in left.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read