Atlanta placed Hilliard on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right heel contusion.

Hilliard picked up a rare start in Tuesday's 16-13 loss to the Diamondbacks but grounded out in his lone plate appearance before being lifted from the game ahead of the fourth inning. The heel injury presumably prompted Hilliard's early removal and will now keep him out of commission until at least July 29. With Hilliard on the shelf, Atlanta is left with Kevin Pillar and Forrest Wall as its primary reserve options in the outfield.