Hilliard went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a solo home run and one steal in Monday's 11-0 victory over Miami.

Hilliard gave the Braves a 3-0 lead in the fourth with a two-run blast and extended the advantage to 6-0 in the sixth with a solo shot. He also stole his fourth bag of the season after reaching on a fielder's choice in the second. Through 17 appearances (51 plate appearances), Hilliard is slashing .333/.412/.622, but he's struck out 20 times to just six walks.