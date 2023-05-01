Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets.

With Michael Harris returning from the injured list Friday, Hilliard no longer looks like he has a path to regular playing time in center field, but the 28-year-old was still expected to contend for reps in left field. Instead, the righty-hitting Kevin Pillar has started both of the first two games in left field since Harris' return, with Atlanta facing a lefty (David Peterson) and righty (Denyi Reyes) in those contests. Since Hilliard is a left-handed hitter, he would make sense as a strong-side platoon option in left field, but Atlanta manager Brian Snitker appears to be favoring Pillar for now, perhaps in large part to the superior defense Pillar provides at the position.