Hilliard went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Padres.
The 29-year-old continues to fill in admirably for Michael Harris (back). Since Harris landed on IL, Hilliard has started eight of 12 games on the strong side of a platoon with Eli White and gone 11-for-28 (.393) with three doubles, a homer, two RBI, seven runs and two of his three steals on the season. He's also struck out 13 times during that stretch, however, making his ability to sustain his success at the plate questionable at best.