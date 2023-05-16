D'Arnaud is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.
Sean Murphy is catching and batting third, with Eddie Rosario filling the DH role and hitting fifth. D'Arnaud has gone 2-for-10 with zero extra-base hits and four strikeouts since returning last week from the concussion IL.
