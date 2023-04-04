D'Arnaud will fill the designated hitter role and bat cleanup for Atlanta on Tuesday against the Cardinals.
It's the second straight start out of the cleanup spot for d'Arnaud, who has gone 7-for-18 (.389) with two doubles and four RBI through four games while shifting between DH and catching duties. Sean Murphy is behind the plate and hitting seventh Tuesday versus the Cardinals and left-hander Steven Matz.
