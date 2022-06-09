D'Arnaud (forearm) is starting Thursday against the Pirates.
D'Arnaud missed the last two games due to forearm soreness, but he'll start behind the plate and bat fifth Thursday. Over his last five games, the 33-year-old hit .286 with two homers, six RBI, three runs, a walk and two strikeouts.
