D'Arnaud (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
At last check, d'Arnaud was still awaiting full clearance from doctors to play in games. Evidently he has received it. The veteran catcher has missed nearly a month of action with concussion symptoms but should be ready for activation after knocking the rust off with a few rehab games.
