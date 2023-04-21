D'Arnaud (concussion) hit in the batting cage Friday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
D'Arnaud is back to doing baseball activities 11 days after being placed on the 7-day concussion injured list. If all goes well from this point forward, the 34-year-old could feasibly return to Atlanta's active roster sometime early next week. He was off to an 11-for-33 start (.333) prior to the injury and had been starting pretty much every day between DH and catcher.
