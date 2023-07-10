D'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

The veteran catcher made franchise history when he took Zach Eflin deep in the fourth inning, as it marked the 26th straight game in which Atlanta batters had hit at least one homer -- a new record. D'Arnaud heads into the All-Star break with eight homers on the season, including four in his last seven starts, but his playing time remains erratic behind Sean Murphy at catcher and Marcell Ozuna at DH.