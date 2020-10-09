D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and one run scored in a win over the Marlins on Thursday in Game 3 of the NLDS.

It wasn't any of the Braves' top three hitters that led the offense in the Division Series, but d'Arnaud. The backstop went 6-for-10 with three walks, two homers, seven RBI and three runs scored in what turned out to be a three-game sweep for Atlanta. Designated for assignment by the Mets in April of 2019, d'Arnaud ended up finishing the 2020 regular season fifth in fWAR at the catcher position.