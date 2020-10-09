D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and one run scored in a win over the Marlins on Thursday in Game 3 of the NLDS.

It wasn't any of the Braves' top three hitters that led the offense in the Division Series, but d'Arnaud. The backstop went 6-for-10 with three walks, two homers, seven RBI and three runs scored in what turned out to be a three-game sweep for Atlanta. Designated for assignment by the Mets in April of 2019, d'Arnaud ended up finishing the 2020 regular season fifth in fWAR at the catcher position.

More News