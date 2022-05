D'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Monday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

The three hits and three RBI matched season highs for d'Arnaud, who now owns a 1.403 OPS in 36 career plate appearances against his former team. New York and Atlanta will reconvene Tuesday for a doubleheader, so expect d'Arnaud to rest for one of those games while William Contreras receives a turn behind the dish.