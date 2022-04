d'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 victory of the Dodgers on Tuesday.

d'Arnaud gave Atlanta an early lead with a 426-foot bomb to left off Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler in the second inning and later tacked on a single in the eighth. The veteran backstop now has consecutive multi-hit games and is slashing an impressive .297/.316/.459 on the season.