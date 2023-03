D'Arnaud went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Atlanta's season-opening victory Thursday against the Nationals.

Serving as the DH and batting eighth, d'Arnaud rattled off three singles and a double to help Atlanta turn the lineup over versus Patrick Corbin and the Nats' bullpen. The 34-year-old won't be called on to catch as much in 2023 behind newcomer Sean Murphy, but he should get regular looks out of the designated hitter role -- especially versus lefties.