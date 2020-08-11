D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-8 loss to the Phillies.

D'Arnaud has hit safely in all but one game this season, with six of his hit going for extra bases (four doubles, two homers). The former Met found new life with the Rays down the stretch last year, and while his track record suggests this could all come crashing down at any second, d'Arnaud is running hot at the moment and has the clear playing-time edge behind the plate in Atlanta.