D'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, four total runs and two walks in Thursday's 13-10 extra-inning win against the Mets.

D'Arnaud hit one of five long balls for Atlanta in the contest, contributing to the team's comeback with a two-run shot in the eighth inning. The backstop finished with his fifth multi-hit effort in 20 games this season. D'Arnaud is the clear No. 2 option behind Sean Murphy on the catcher depth chart, but the former has provided plenty of offense, slashing .303/.346/.434 with two homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs over 81 plate appearances.