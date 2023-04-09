Atlanta manager Brian Snitker told reporters after Saturday's loss to the Padres that d'Arnaud is expected to go on the 7-day concussion IL, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The concussion occurred after d'Arnaud collided with Rougned Odor at home plate. The 34-year-old backstop will miss at least a week while recovering, but there's no guarantee he'll be ready to return in that timeframe. Sean Murphy will see the majority of playing time behind the plate while he recovers.
