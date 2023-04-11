Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday that d'Arnaud (concussion) is "feeling better," Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.

D'Arnaud was placed on the 7-day injured list Sunday after suffering a concussion Saturday on a collision at home plate. There's still no timetable for his return, but he's at least making some semblance of progress. The 34-year-old had gotten off to a solid 11-for-33 (.333) start this season while playing nearly every day between designated hitter and catcher.