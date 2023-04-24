D'Arnaud (concussion) took part in more hitting work and caught a bullpen session Sunday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 34-year-old backstop continues to make incremental progress in his recovery from a concussion, as Sunday marked the first time since landing on the injured list that he took part in any catching work. Once d'Arnaud is able to complete a full range of baseball activities, Atlanta will have to decide whether he's fit to immediately return to the 26-man active roster or if he'll require a brief rehab assignment beforehand. Sean Murphy is locked in as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher, but d'Arnaud should see fairly consistent playing time either behind the plate or as a designated hitter once he's reinstated from the IL.