D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

D'Arnaud will sit for the third time in five games, though it's largely a byproduct of Atlanta's early schedule including several contests with early start times. Manny Pina will be behind the plate for Wednesday's series finale, but d'Arnaud still looks like the clear No. 1 catcher for Atlanta. D'Arnaud turned in his best game of the season in Tuesday's 16-4 win, going 3-for-5 with three runs.