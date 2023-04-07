D'Arnaud is out of the lineup Friday against the Padres.
It's the first day off of the season for d'Arnaud, who had hit cleanup out of the DH spot in four consecutive games. Marcell Ozuna will DH and bat eighth Friday versus the Padres and right-hander Nick Martinez. Sean Murphy is catching and hitting fifth.
