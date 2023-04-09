Atlanta placed d'Arnaud (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Sunday.
Chadwick Tromp was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace d'Arnaud as the No. 2 catcher behind Sean Murphy. Despite entering the season in a projected backup role, d'Arnaud had played on a near-everyday basis while moving between catcher and designated hitter, slashing .333/.333/.424 while starting in all but one of Atlanta's first nine games. While d'Arnaud is sidelined for the next week, Murphy will see an even larger share of the reps behind the dish, and Marcell Ozuna should also occupy the DH spot on a near-everyday basis.
