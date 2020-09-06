D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Nationals.
D'Arnaud took Erick Fedde deep in the third inning for his sixth home run of the season, and second in his past two starts. The performance also extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's gone 8-for-20 with five RBI and five runs scored. Overall, d'Arnaud is hitting .333/.376/.581 across 101 plate appearances.
