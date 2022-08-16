D'Arnaud went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Monday's 13-1 rout of the Mets.

After missing the prior seven games due to a lower-leg issue, d'Arnaud got the start at catcher Monday and hit seventh, and his three-run blast off Mychal Givens in the sixth inning capped the scoring on the night for Atlanta. The veteran backstop hadn't gone deep since late June, snapping a 22-game homer drought with the performance, and on the season d'Arnaud is slashing .257/.310/.449 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI in 73 games. Expect the 33-year-old to split time with William Contreras the rest of the way as Atlanta tries to keep both catchers healthy for the playoffs.