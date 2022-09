D'Arnaud went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and a third run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Marlins.

Atlanta slugged five home runs in total on the night, and the veteran backstop led the way with a two-run blast off Sandy Alcantara in the fourth inning and a solo shot off Cole Sulser in the seventh. Since returning from a leg injury in mid-August, d'Arnaud is slashing .313/.377/.708 over 14 games with five homers and 13 RBI.