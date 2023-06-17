D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

He took Dinelson Lamet deep for a two-run shot in the first inning and then did it again in the third, giving d'Arnaud the 100th and 101st homers of his career. The 34-year-old backstop has four homers and 14 RBI in 25 games this season, with three of those long balls coming in his last five starts, and his .281/.340/.461 slash line has him on pace for his highst OPS since he rang up a career-best .919 mark in 2020.