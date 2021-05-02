D'Arnaud (thumb) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of the thumb issue remain unclear, though manager Brian Snitker described the injury as "not good." He suffered the injury while making a tag at the plate during the sixth inning Saturday. D'Arnaud will be eligible to return May 12, but he won't have a timeline for his return until he's evaluated further Sunday after flying back to Atlanta. Alex Jackson and William Contreras will handle catching duties in the meantime.