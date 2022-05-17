site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-travis-darnaud-heads-to-bench-825066 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
D'Arnaud will sit Tuesday against Milwaukee.
D'Arnaud hits the bench for the second time in three games. He's gone hitless in his last four contests. William Contreras will take over behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read