D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a solo home run as the Braves fell to the Marlins 8-2 Friday.

D'Arnaud continued his impressive run at the plate with his third multi-hit performance in five games. The 31-year-old has a hit in 10 of the 11 games he's played in this season. Despite his consistent production, d'Arnaud will still give way to Tyler Flowers behind the plate every couple of games.