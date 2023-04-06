D'Arnaud will DH and bat cleanup Thursday night against the Padres.

It's the fourth straight start out of the No. 4 spot in the order for d'Arnaud, who has gone 10-for-26 (.385) with an .885 OPS through six total games this season. He'll likely continue to get everyday playing time -- whether at DH or catcher -- while he's carrying such a hot bat. Sean Murphy is behind the plate and hitting sixth Thursday versus the Padres and left-hander Blake Snell.

