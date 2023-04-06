D'Arnaud will DH and bat cleanup Thursday night against the Padres.
It's the fourth straight start out of the No. 4 spot in the order for d'Arnaud, who has gone 10-for-26 (.385) with an .885 OPS through six total games this season. He'll likely continue to get everyday playing time -- whether at DH or catcher -- while he's carrying such a hot bat. Sean Murphy is behind the plate and hitting sixth Thursday versus the Padres and left-hander Blake Snell.
More News
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Keeps raking Tuesday•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Another start at cleanup•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Making fourth straight start•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Delivers four hits in opener•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Serving as DH in opener•
-
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Still finding way at plate•