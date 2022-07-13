site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Idle for matinee game
D'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Mets.
D'Arnaud will get a day off Wednesday after he went 1-for-7 with a run scored in the first two contests of the series. William Contreras will take over behind the plate and bat fifth against the Mets.
