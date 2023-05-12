D'Arnaud is starting in the designated hitter spot and batting seventh for Atlanta on Friday in Toronto, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.
D'Arnaud has now started two of three since returning from the concussion injured list, with one coming at catcher and the other at DH. Sean Murphy will catch Spencer Strider and Marcell Ozuna will be on the bench.
