D'Arnaud will split playing time behind the plate with Tyler Flowers for Atlanta and is expected to receive a majority of the starts.

After signing a two-year deal with Atlanta in the offseason, d'Arnaud immediately moved to the top of the depth chart. The 31-year-old's extensive injury history -- he's seen more than 400 plate appearances in a season only once in his career -- does give the club plenty of incentive to make sure he's well rested, however, and the split with Flowers could end up being closer to 50-50. D'Arnaud had gone just 3-for-16 (.188) this spring before the Grapefruit League schedule was suspended, but one of the hits left the yard and his 3:4 BB:K was sharp.