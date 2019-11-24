Play

D'Arnaud signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Braves on Sunday.

The 29-year-old had a tumultuous start to 2019 and went 2-for-23 in 10 games before being released by the Mets in May, but he eventually ended up with the Rays and put together a quality season. D'Arnaud should serve as Atlanta's primary catcher in 2020, but Tyler Flowers remains a solid No. 2 option behind the plate and should still see semi-regular starts. D'Arnaud had a .263/.323/.459 slash line with 16 home runs and 67 RBI in 92 games with the Rays last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories