D'Arnaud went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs Sunday in Atlanta's 13-4 win over the Cubs.

D'Arnaud was one of four Atlanta players to leave the yard during a six-run first inning, which provided young starting pitcher Bryse Wilson with all the cushion he would need in the series finale. The long ball was d'Arnaud's first since April 4, ending an 11-game dry spell in which he slashed a porous .189/.231/.243. D'Arnaud's track record over the past two seasons coupled with his stranglehold on the No. 1 job in Atlanta over lightly-used backup Alex Jackson is still enough to make the 32-year-old one of the top fantasy options at catcher, despite his slow start to 2021.