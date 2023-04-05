D'Arnaud went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Atlanta manager Brian Snikter has had little choice but to make d'Arnaud an everyday player in the early going, as the veteran catcher has hits in five straight games while batting .455 (10-for-22) with three doubles, three runs and four RBI. The 34-year-old will need some rest eventually, whether he cools down at the plate or not, but he's started three of his five games at DH so far and should see consistent playing time at the position even as Sean Murphy handles the majority of the start behind the plate.