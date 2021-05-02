D'Arnaud was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday with a sprained left thumb.
It was already known the 32-year-old was heading to the shelf after suffering the thumb injury Saturday, but the sprain is apparently severe enough to sideline him for at least the next two months. Alex Jackson (hamstring) was also placed on the injured list, severely testing the organization's depth at catcher. William Contreras was recalled from the alternate training site and is starting Sunday, while Atlanta also selected the contract of veteran Jeff Mathis.