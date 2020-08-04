D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Mets.
Facing his former club, d'Arnaud took Jacob deGrom deep in the fifth inning to end his ex-battery mate's shutout bid. Since Atlanta got its veteran catching duo back from the injured list, d'Arnaud has started four games to Tyler Flowers' two, and he hasn't wasted the opportunities -- d'Arnaud has gone 6-for-15 (.400) with a homer and seven RBI, and as a bonus he even stole a base, his first successful swipe since 2014.
