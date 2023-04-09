D'Arnaud left Saturday's game against the Padres with a potential injury, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The backstop was involved with two collisions at home plate and replaced by Sean Murphy. Atlanta hasn't given an update on d'Arnaud's condition as of yet, and it's likely due to the 34-year-old undergoing tests.
