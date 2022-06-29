D'Arnaud went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.

He got Atlanta on the board with a solo shot off Zack Wheeler in the first inning, then added an RBI single in the third. The veteran catcher has hit safely in seven straight games as he fends off William Contreras' challenge for his starting job behind the plate, and d'Arnaud is batting .328 (20-for-61) in June with seven of his 11 homers on the year.