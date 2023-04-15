Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that d'Arnaud (concussion) still isn't doing much in terms of baseball activities, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

D'Arnaud is nearly a full week removed from landing on the 7-day concussion IL, but it's at least the fourth concussion he has suffered in his playing career and so it's likely to continue to be a slow-moving recovery process. The 34-year-old had gone 11-for-33 (.333) out of the gate this season for the reigning NL East champs.