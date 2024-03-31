D'Arnaud is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.
The 35-year-old is now operating as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher after Sean Murphy suffered an oblique strain Opening Day, but d'Arnaud will take a seat for Sunday afternoon's season finale. Chadwick Tromp will step in behind the plate for Atlanta.
